These are the numbers of confirmed and suspected Omicron cases in each area of Yorkshire

The latest government figures based on PCR test results up until December 6 are now available - meaning more cases may since have been detected.
The data includes both confirmed and suspected cases of the Omicron mutation.
About one in every six positive PCR tests are sent for genome sequencing to determine which variant they are - a process which can take many days.
A quicker way to spot potential Omicron cases is to look for a marker called the S-gene, which is missing in variants such as Omicron and Alpha but present in Delta cases.
Once identified, swabs showing so-called ‘S-gene dropout’ can then be sent for definitive testing for Omicron.
Yorkshire cases by local authority area
Barnsley - none confirmed, two suspected
Bradford - one confirmed, 10 suspected
Calderdale - none confirmed, two suspected
Craven - none confirmed, three suspected
Doncaster - none confirmed, three suspected
East Riding - one confirmed, one suspected
Hambleton - none confirmed, one suspected
Harrogate - none confirmed, five suspected
Hull - none confirmed, two suspected
Kirklees - none confirmed, three suspected
Leeds - three confirmed, six suspected
Richmondshire - none confirmed, three suspected
Rotherham - one confirmed, seven suspected
Ryedale - none confirmed, two suspected
Sheffield - three confirmed, four suspected
Wakefield - none confirmed, three suspected
York - none confirmed, one suspected
No data available for Selby or Scarborough