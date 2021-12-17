This is how many adult critical care beds are available in your area of Yorkshire

More than a fifth of ambulances (23 per cent) had to queue outside A&Es for half an hour or more before patients could be admitted in the week to December 12. Here's how many critical care beds are available in your Yorkshire area according to the latest data.
1. Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
As of December 12, when the latest data is available, there were just four spare critical care for adults beds out of a total of 27
2. Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
In Bradford, there was just one spare bed, with 12 being occupied.
3. Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust
It's the same in Calderdale and Kirklees, with 13 beds in total, and 12 taken on December 12
4. Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
In Doncaster, there are 25 adult critical care beds in total, and 22 were used as of December 12