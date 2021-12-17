Ambulances were diverted away from full A&Es across England a total of 28 times

This is how many adult critical care beds are available in your area of Yorkshire

NHS hospitals are already showing signs of significant pressure, even before the expected surge in Omicron patients expected this Christmas.

By Jonathan Pritchard
Friday, 17th December 2021, 12:30 pm

More than a fifth of ambulances (23 per cent) had to queue outside A&Es for half an hour or more before patients could be admitted in the week to December 12. Here's how many critical care beds are available in your Yorkshire area according to the latest data.

1. Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

As of December 12, when the latest data is available, there were just four spare critical care for adults beds out of a total of 27

Photo Sales

2. Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

In Bradford, there was just one spare bed, with 12 being occupied.

Photo Sales

3. Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust

It's the same in Calderdale and Kirklees, with 13 beds in total, and 12 taken on December 12

Photo Sales

4. Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

In Doncaster, there are 25 adult critical care beds in total, and 22 were used as of December 12

Photo Sales
OmicronYorkshire
Next Page
Page 1 of 3