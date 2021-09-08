Thousands of Yorkshire care workers not fully vaccinated as deadline approaches

The Government has said that from November 11, all staff in registered care homes in England must double jabbed if they are to continue working, unless they are medically exempt.

The latest NHS figures show 82.1 per cent of people working in older adult care homes in the region had received two jabs by August 29, but 8,196 had not been fully vaccinated.

In Yorkshire and the Humber, York recorded the highest vaccine uptake among care workers (92 per cent) and Kirklees had the lowest (74.30 per cent), but the figures also show 93.8 per cent of residents have been fully vaccinated.

This means staff, who were prioritised when the vaccine roll out began in December, must get their first dose by September 16.

But trade unions have warned the policy will prompt workers to leave and exacerbate the current recruitment crisis, while the Government’s best estimate suggests 40,000 could be lost.

Christina McAnea, general secretary of UNISON, said: “Vaccination remains the way out of the pandemic. But coercing and bullying people can never be the right approach.

““The Government must scrap the ‘no jab, no job’ rule now. Widespread care home closures could be the consequence if they ignore the warnings. This would be disastrous for elderly people and those who cannot live without care support.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “The vast majority of care staff are already vaccinated and we are focusing on encouraging even more staff to get jabbed to protect their colleagues and those they care for.