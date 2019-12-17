Thousands raised for funeral of Featherstone Rovers player who died suddenly aged 29

Thousands of pounds have been raised to help give a send off for a Featherstone Rovers player who died suddenly at just 29.

Natalie Harrowell died last week after being admitted to hospital with a virus, it has been reported.

She was aged just 29 and was a key player for Rovers, winning the club’s Woman of Steel award this year.

A Just Giving page was set up by childhood friend Charlie Parkinson, and more than £3,300 has been raised in just a matter of days.

Charlie said: "It's gone far and wide and she was a very popular person. She was funny and fun loving and put everybody else before herself. She really wanted the women's game to grow.

"I got her playing football and then she wanted to play rugby. She was a great player. Her death just came out of the blue and everybody is just still in shock. My heart is breaking."

Diplomatic Leeds Rhinos star breaks silence on wasted tour trip Down Under

Stop parking charges this Christmas weekend to help save our High Street shops: Andrew Vine

The money will be used to help pay for her funeral, which is expected to take place in her home city of Hull, where she grew up, with any remaining cash spent on the wake.

A mum to her seven-year-old daughter and step mum to an eight-year-old daughter, Natalie was a huge fan of Hull FC but was Featherstone 'through and through', according to a statement from Rovers.

Ralph Rimmer, chief executive of the Rugby Football League, said: "She was part of a group of players who made history when Featherstone played Bradford in the first Women’s Super League Grand Final in 2017, and the three England caps she earned during an era of huge progress for Women’s Rugby League are an indication of the respect in which she was held by team-mates and opponents alike.”

Anyone wanting to donate to the fund can do so here.