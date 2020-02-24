Two patients being treated for Coronavirus at Yorkshire hospital

Two patients are being treated for Coronavirus at a Yorkshire hospital, it has been confirmed.

Sheffield Hallamshire Hospital said two patients are being cared for in their specialist Infectious Diseases Unit at the Hallamshire Hospital.

Coronavirus pods cc Getty

In a Facebook post, they said: "There is no risk to other patients or visitors coming to any of our hospitals because the Unit is self contained with a dedicated team of specialists and the patients have not been cared for in any other areas of our hospitals or community services.

"All our services are operating as normal and patients should attend their appointments or procedures as planned.

"Visiting arrangements are also not affected."

The news comes amid reports isolation pods will be installed in Leeds to treat coronavirus patients.

The temporary pods will be installed at Leeds General Infirmary (LGI) and St James's Hospital, so that anyone attending hospital with symptoms of the virus can be kept away from other patients.

The precautionary measure has been put in place following national NHS guidance.

There have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in West Yorkshire yet, but the pods are intended to prevent the spread of the virus should an outbreak occur.