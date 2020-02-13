Warning after six overdoses in 24 hours linked to 'fatal or white vallies' drugs

Have your say

Police in Hull have issued a warning after drugs manufactured abroad led to six people suffering overdoses.

They have all recovered after attending hospital in Hull.

The drugs called Bensedin are known as "fatal or white vallies" and are thought to have been made in Serbia.

One man has been arrested.

PharmacyBook.net says Bensedin contains Diazepam and is used for anxiety, spasms and insomnia, as well as preparing patients for surgery.

In a statement Superintendent Jenny Bristow, from Humberside Police, said: “Enquiries are underway to establish the circumstances of these incidents.

"Thankfully none of the overdoses reported to us in the last 24 hours have been fatal.

“We are investigating the possibility that the overdoses are as a result of drug users taking Bensedin tablets, commonly known as fatal or white vallies, that are believed to have been manufactured outside of the United Kingdom.

“One man has been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences in connection with the overdoses. He remains in our custody whilst our enquiries continue.

“I would urge the public to exercise caution if they come into contact with controlled drugs, seeking medical attention immediately if they experience any unusual symptoms."