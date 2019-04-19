Widower seeks answers after Leeds mum-of-four's asbestos-related death

A widower has appealed for help to find out if his wife's asbestos-related cancer was caused when she worked at a manufacturing company in the early 1960s.

Mother-of-four Patricia Yeadon, from Leeds, died aged 72 just six months after she first developed severe chest pain and was diagnosed with mesothelioma.

Husband Colin, 74, of Yeadon, Leeds, instructed specialist lawyers to launch an investigation after an inquest found she died from the disease, which is linked to exposure to asbestos.

Law Firm Irwin Mitchell is seeking information about her time working at Lewis & Co, on Globe Road, Leeds in 1960 and 1961.

Mr Yeadon, a retired lorry driver, said: “Patricia was working at the company when I first met her and as far as I’m aware she was only there a matter of months. After a short time working for another company we had our first child and she stopped work until the early 1970s.

“It was awful to see how mesothelioma affected her and her health deteriorated in just a few short months. Losing her so quickly was a huge shock and the entire family still misses her so much.

“Patricia was such a loving and caring person and we still miss her every day. Our family is not the same without her."

Mr Yeadon appealed for information ahead of Workers' Memorial Day in April 28, an annual event to commemorate those who died as a result of their work.

The theme of this year's event is "dangerous substances - get them out of the workplace."

In the UK around 2,500 people are diagnosed with mesothelioma every year.

Lucy Andrews, Irwin Mitchell's legal expert representing Mr Yeadon, said: “This is sadly yet another tragic case where we believe an individual has gone on to develop an asbestos-related illness many years after exposure to the material.

“Asbestos has affected so many lives through the decades and it is welcome that this year’s Workers’ Memorial Day is all about shining a spotlight on the impact that this material and many others have had."