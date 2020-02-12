Woman not expected to live 60 minutes celebrates 60th birthday

Carmel Proctor was not expected to live 60 minutes, now she is turning 60 years old. Catherine Scott reports.

A woman who was not expected to live for 60 seconds when she was born is marking her 60th birthday by celebrating the major advances in the treatment of spina bifida since the early 1960s.

Carmel Proctor said her life was saved by pioneering surgery after she was born in Doncaster in 1960 with myelomeningocele, the most severe type of spina bifida.

Carmel was born at home in Doncaster on August 8, 1960, when it was discovered she had myelomeningocele, the most severe type of spina bifida. This occurs when a baby’s spine and spinal cord don’t develop properly in the womb, causing a gap in the spine.

The condition leaves tissue exposed on the baby’s back. Without the protective covering of skin, the spinal cord becomes further damaged, fluid leaks from the area and there is a very high risk of infection.

Today, medical advances mean the outlook for children with spina bifida is significantly better than it was 59 years ago.

“I was very poorly indeed, my parents would tell me later that I wasn’t expected to last 60 seconds. I was born at home and my mum’s GP who was at the birth, knew of Mr Zachary at Sheffield Children’s Hospital, so I was taken there by ambulance instead of sending me to my local hospital,” recalls Carmel.

“Two days later, I was in the operating theatre. If it had not been for Sheffield Children’s, I would have been what they referred to back then as ‘nourished’, which was a kind of ‘hope and see’ treatment.”

Lee Breakwell, Consultant Spinal Surgeon at Sheffield Children’s Hospital, explains: “Sadly in that time, most children with severe spina bifida were treated with tender-loving-care but wouldn’t survive long after birth.

“Surgery wasn’t considered an option.”

However, Carmel was treated by Robert Zachary, who was the first full-time surgeon employed by Sheffield Children’s Hospital and developed an international reputation for his expertise on spina bifida.

Alongside paediatrician John Lorber and orthopaedic surgeon John Sharrard, Mr Zachary showed that if babies with spina bifida were operated on within hours of birth, the survival rate could be improved from less than 10 per cent to almost 90 per cent. Now children with the condition are cared for by specialist teams across the country.

“Even 60 years ago we were a pioneering centre of excellent and innovative care,” says Mr Breakwell.

“It’s great to be a part of a still thriving specialist centre, continuing to look after patients in regards to spina bifida. We are able to treat babies early and continue to support them throughout their childhood with a multi-disciplinary team.”

Carmel went on to spend almost three months in the Thornbury Annexe at Sheffield Children’s Hospital, now the private Thornbury Hospital, on Fulwood Road. She continued to have check-ups, ranging from every three to six months, until she reached the age of 16.

As Carmel, now a medical secretary, now approaches her 60th birthday this year, she has pledged to raise as much as possible for Sheffield Children’s Hospital. So far, she has organised a raffle and plans cake sales, games and sweepstakes ahead of a special fundraising day on August 9.

“I’ve been saying for at least the last decade that when I get to my 60th birthday I’m going to raise as much as I can, because I wouldn’t be here without them,” she says.

The money raised will help support The Children’s Hospital Charity’s appeal to build a better future for Sheffield Children’s Hospital, by transforming its facilities; something Carmel has already seen for herself. “From what I’ve seen, the environment is worlds apart today and it would be great to see it improve even further.”