Yorkshire charity empowering women held back by control issues

As Sheffield's Jess Bramhall thanks charity City Hearts for saving her from a battle with anorexia and OCD, we look at what the illness is and how the programme works.

Anorexia has the highest mortality rate of any mental illness, with an estimated 1.25m people in the UK having an eating disorder.

Jess Bramhall, aged 38, credits Sheffield charity City Hearts for saving her after she battled anorexia and OCD. Returning to the charity as a volunteer after completing its Restore programme, she now works full time as a support worker with other women.

According to Beat Eating Disorders, conditions such as anorexia, bulemia and binge eating can affect anyone at any time, but girls and young women aged 12-20 are most at risk.

Eating disorders are treatable and people can fully recover.

The Restore Residential Programme at City Hearts aims to empower women held back by life controlling issues, including addiction, self-harm, anxiety and depression.

The programme includes counselling, life skills, personal and social development and health and well being support.

For information or advice around eating disorders, Beat runs an adult helpline 0808 801 0677 or a youth helpline on 0808 801 0711.