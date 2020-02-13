Yorkshire Chinese takeaway owner delays re-opening over coronavirus fear

Have your say

A Yorkshire Chinese takeaway owner has delayed re-opening his business over fears of the coronavirus, it has been revealed.

Ming's Takeaway in Church Street, Selby, was due to re-open today February 13, following a break over the Chinese New Year.

The Yorkshire Post understands that the takeaway's owner has just returned from a trip to Hong Kong and has made the decision to delay the opening of the establishment due to fears of coronavirus.

A statement on Ming's Facebook page reads: "Customer notice

"Following the news in the UK. We wish to respect our customers.

"We will be opening two weeks later than scheduled.

"We shall reopen Wednesday 26th February.

"Sorry for any inconvenience caused.

"Ming's."

A further comment responding to disappointment from customers then states: "Really sorry ladies. But customers come first.

"Although the government website does not state Hong Kong as a requirement to quarantine. Ming has decided to quarantine to assure our customers

"Thank you for your support

"We will be open in two weeks."

Eight people have so far been diagnosed with coronavirus in the UK, including two GPs.

The virus has killed more than 1,100 people and infected over 45,000 people worldwide. The vast majority of cases are in mainland China.