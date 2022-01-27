Yorkshire teen with 'walking death sentence' overwhelmed as £36,000 raised for lifesaving battle

Allesha Barnfield, 17, from Doncaster, says she feels like a ‘walking death sentence’ as she fights to get life-saving brain surgery before it’s too late.

And since revealing her fight, cash has poured in from around the globe to a GoFundMe page set up to fund the crucial treatment.

She said support had been ‘overwhelming’ and added: “Never in my life did I think I would receive so much kindness, generosity and love from so many people, no words could ever tell you how grateful and blessed I feel to be surrounded by all this support.

Allesha Barnfield, 17, is battling a terrifying brain condition

"You have all made me feel so hopeful and that I do have a future ahead of me. Again, thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Allesha has been battling the condition since 2019 after she began complaining of regular headaches.

The former college student from Highfields said her daily headaches became so crippling three years ago she was bed bound - and couldn’t bear noise or light.

Allesha had hopes of becoming a lawyer, but her dreams were crushed overnight when she was diagnosed with Chiari Malformation.

The condition causes ligaments in the spine to tense up and sees its victims' brain tissue pulled into their spinal cord.

It can eventually lead to paralysis and even so-called internal decapitation, when the ligaments that connect the skull to the spine are severed.

The teen said: “This condition has ruined my life. I had dreams of becoming a lawyer and going to university but I can’t go anymore.

“I spend every day confined in my room in complete darkness because I can’t bear the light.

“I find the smallest noises excruciatingly painful, even when someone is talking to me I have to ask them to whisper."

And she has asked doctors not to reveal how long she may have before it happens.

She added: “I asked them not to tell me how long I had based on my scans because I just don’t think I can handle knowing. I feel like a walking death sentence.”

However, she says she is not eligible for surgery on the NHS and has since found a clinic in Barcelona which offers a new type of surgery promising to eliminate the condition – but at a cost of £23,000.

She said: “After finally receiving good news that I’m a candidate for surgery in Barcelona this made me feel hopeful again, but this slowly disappeared when I realised I couldn’t pay the costs.”

An appointment has now been made in early February to discuss plans for surgery, as well as undergoing more tests.

She added: “The support has left me speechless and beyond proud, please keep donating and sharing if you can. Thank you so much for giving me the hopes and dreams to keep going.”