Filey in bloom. (Pic credit: Richard Ponter)
Filey in bloom. (Pic credit: Richard Ponter)

17 places in Yorkshire to visit for a mood boost suggested by Yorkshire Post readers

We’ve asked you to share your favourite locations in Yorkshire that lift your moods - and you've delivered.

By Liana Jacob
Monday, 17th January 2022, 5:51 pm
Updated Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 8:28 am

From the peaceful scenes of Knaresborough to the busy and vibrant city centre of York - according to you, there are plenty of Yorkshire locations that help lift your spirits.

We have put together a photo gallery of your top picks.

1. Filey

When thinking of a place to boost your mood, you picked the seaside town, Filey, North Yorkshire. Originally a fishing village, over time it became a popular tourist resort for holidaymakers.

Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales

2. Sheffield

This South Yorkshire city hosts a variety of venues for every mood, whether that’s Meadowhall Shopping Centre or the Sheffield Botanical Gardens. The Millennium Gallery gives an insight into the metalwork and art from Sheffield and worldwide.

Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales

3. Whitby

Here’s another seaside town you’ve picked as a place in Yorkshire that lifts your spirits. Despite it being the inspiration behind Bram Stoker’s dark novel Dracula, the landscapes, beach, harbour views make for a relaxing trip away. The perfect mood booster.

Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales

4. York

Many of you have not only mentioned York as a city, but you’ve also specifically pointed out the York Minster as a place to escape; the Gothic cathedral was founded in the 13th century. Settlements around York are thought to date back to the Mesolithic period.

Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
YorkshireYorkshire PostYorkKnaresborough
Next Page
Page 1 of 5