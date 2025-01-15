Plans are moving forward to create a landmark arts centre in a former cinema and nightclub in Sheffield.

The grade II-listed Adelphi Cinema in Adelphi Square is a keystone of the government Levelling Up Fund-backed plans to revitalise the suburb of Attercliffe.

Other plans include delivering a world-leading National Centre for Child Health Technology, spearheaded by the Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, at Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park.

There are also proposals to improve transport links in the area and a major housing development called Attercliffe Waterside.

Sheffield City Council’s finance and performance policy committee will next Tuesday (January 21) be asked to approve using £1,802,000 of the Levelling Up funding to commence detailed design works on the Adelphi Cinema.

A report to the committee says: “Attercliffe has experienced structural economic decline since the 1970s, reducing the attractiveness of Attercliffe as a place to live, work or visit.”

The area was a busy place to live and work when the steel industry was still dominant in Sheffield but has suffered from high levels of deprivation for decades. The aim of the project is to attract inward investment to the area.

The council has already bought the Adelphi and adjacent land and plans are under way for demolition and repair works.

The total budget will now be increased to £4,193,000 in order to complete structural work and other vital aspects of the renovation of the building and square.