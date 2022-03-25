Angus Ashworth previews Yorkshire oak sale at Ryedale Auctioneers - including Mouseman and Squirrelman pieces

Among the pieces going under the hammer as part of the country house sale on March 31 are a Robert 'Mouseman' Thompson stool, bookends and light fitting, and a Wilf 'Squirrelman' Hutchinson bowl.

The oak furniture and household items are part of a group described as 'the Yorkshire Critters' by auctioneer Angus Ashworth, encompassing craftsmen working in the Yorkshire area and using distinctive animal-themed trademarks.

Mr Ashworth stars in the TV series The Yorkshire Auction House and Antiques Road Trip and has become known as 'The Yorkshire Auctioneer'.

Lots from the Yorkshire oak sale

"But there's this whole group of them we call the Yorkshire Critters - there's the Gnomeman (Thomas Whittaker) up at Littlebeck near Whitby; and then we have Rabbitman, Beaverman, FIshman, Owlman.

"There's also a bureau by Sid Pollard - he didn't use a signature but his handcrafted pieces are also very collectable. We are always looking for more pieces like this."

A Mouseman bookend

A Mouseman light fitting

A Mouseman stool