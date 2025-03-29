Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now known the world over after the television series Gentleman Jack, Anne Lister’s life in 19th century England saw her status and fame elevate her into the history books.

Born in Halifax on April 3, 1791, the landowner grew to become an entrepreneur, mountaineer, scholar, traveller, and lesbian, captured on screen by actress Suranne Jones.

To celebrate what would have been Anne’s 234th birthday, Calderdale Council is supporting a packed programme of events and activities taking place from today to Sunday April 6, as part of the fourth annual Anne Lister Birthday Festival.

Ann Walker (Sophie Rundle) & Anne Lister (Suranne Jones) in Gentleman Jack series two. Credit: Lookout Point/HBO,Jay Brooks

On Friday April 4 will see the return of the candlelit concert at Halifax Minster featuring renowned harpist, Fiona Katie Widdop and ‘The Square Pianist’ Lisa Timbs with her 1812 Clementi square piano.

The concert will also feature local trio The Greyhounds, performing from their unique canon of original narrative songs.

For the first time, the festival will also include new events outside of Halifax. This includes a lesbian community film afternoon at Hebden Bridge Picture House, including the Yorkshire premiere of a new film, Lesvia, featuring an exclusive Q&A with the director.

An Anne Lister Festival Community Regency Tea Dance is also set to take place at Todmorden College. Both events are being held this weekend.

Dancers from the Anne Lister Dancers as part of the Anne Lister Festival at Shibden Hall, Halifax. Pictured are Gemma Esvelt, and Neil Lloyd. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

Anne’s story will be brought to life during the festival, with opportunities to walk in her footsteps, exploring some of Halifax’s finest heritage buildings. This includes her family home of Shibden Hall, with special private tours featuring areas usually not accessible to the public.

Anne’s diaries, the tomes which brought details of her life to the public imagination, will also be on display as the Calderdale archives will also be open at Halifax Central Library.

Outside of the private tour times, Shibden Hall will be open as usual and will be hosting a number of costumes from Gentleman Jack, for the duration of the festival. Nearby Bankfield Museum will also be displaying outfits from the series as part of its Costume Drama exhibition.

For Anne’s birthday itself, on Thursday there will be the usual flower laying at the Anne Lister sculpture in the Piece Hall in the morning, with an Anne Lister Birthday Bash event at the Arches in Dean Clough, on the evening.

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for public services and communities, Coun Danielle Durrans, said: “The Anne Lister birthday festival is getting bigger each year, with the 2025 edition featuring as part of our CultureDale programme and including over 70 incredible events.

"People are invited to Calderdale to celebrate the life and legacy of this courageous woman and appreciate the heritage and nature of the borough.”