Arthington Hall: Georgian country house in Yorkshire with cricket pedigree for sale for only the second time since 1842

A Grade II-listed Georgian country house near Otley has gone on the market for £7.5million – only the second time it has been for sale since 1842.

Arthington Hall, with stunning views over the River Wharfe and Arthington Viaduct, was built for the Arthington family, who had owned the manor since the 12th century. In 1842, it was purchased by wool merchants the Sheepshanks, whose descendants lived there until they sold up in 2013.

After Sotheby’s director William Sheepshanks and his wife Alice moved on, the mansion was fully renovated in 2015, and now has a three-room gym, lodge house, walled gardens and orchard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The grounds have ancient woodland, shooting rights on a 20-year lease and a bothy ideal for shooting parties. The current owner is believed to be former professional rugby player and fitness entrepreneur Jon Wright, who founded the budget gym chain Xercise4Less in Castleford.

Arthington Hall in Wharfedale was the Sheepshanks family seat for 170 years

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post in 2012, Mr and Mrs Sheepshanks said that they were selling due to the high costs of maintaining the unique property. Energy bills were then £34,000 per year.

Mr Sheepshanks’ parents, prep school headmaster Charlie and novelist Mary, inherited Arthington from Charlie’s uncle in 1961 and restored the house. During the war, it had been requisitioned as a military hospital and convalescent home. Their house guests included the Earl and Countess of Harewood, of nearby Harewood House.

Charlie was a friend of cricket commentator Brian Johnston – the family are steeped in cricket, with ancestor Dick Sheepshanks playing for Yorkshire before the war – and Johnston would often bring the England team to play on the lawn when the Headingley Test was on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad