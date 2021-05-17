Artist crafts remarkable life-size Swaledale ram for farmer's B&B to celebrate Yorkshire heritage and make people smile

The B&B is intended to celebrate Yorkshire heritage and make people smile.

Not one to mince his words, he declared: “Looks like one. Feet are a bit big”, which was high praise indeed from someone who knows what he’s talking about.

“I was really pleased because he breeds sheep and he would have told me in no uncertain terms if I hadn’t got it right,” says Ms Fountain, who has created what is thought to be a world first after agreeing to an unusual request by guest house owner Fiona Gardham.

Fiona and her husband, Tim, have just completed a major makeover of their newly bought B&B, the House at Hawes, and their main priority when planning the interiors was to make people smile while celebrating the property’s Yorkshire heritage.

Fiona Gardham pictured with the Swaledale Ram made from felt

“I decided that the statement piece should be a life-size Swaledale ram because that’s what this area of the Dales is famous for. The problem was finding someone to make one for me. I almost gave up on the idea but then Em said she would do it,” said Fiona.

“She had never made anything as big as this before so it was a learning curve but she has exceeded all my expectations. He is absolutely amazing and looks so life-like you can’t tell him from the real thing.”

Fiona has commissioned other artists and makers to create Yorkshire-inspired items for themed rooms in the B&B.

They include a chandelier made from a milking cluster by Sheffield-based Frankie Farrar, who trades as Stirring Silver. She also made a ‘James Herriot light’, with a base formed by four of the author’s best-selling books and crafted bedside lights from brass cornets. The latter were to honour Muker Silver Band and Reeth Brass Band, while old sheet music has been used to paper the guest bedroom.

The Swaledale Ram made from felt at the guest house at Hawes

The Gardhams also framed Yorkshire maps and transformed a vintage milk churn they found in the garden into a table.

The ram is the piece de resistance and will have pride of place in the hall where it will greet guests, who will inevitably ask how he was made.

The answer is that Em started by observing sheep in a field near her Nidderdale home and taking photographs of Swaledales.

The next questions are likely to be “how much did he cost?” The answer is that this is a rare investment piece and Ms Gardham got him at less than half the £4,500 price as it was a prototype.

Ms Gardham adds: “I think B&B guests want something they don’t get at home and they certainly won’t have a ram like this. We love him, especially as he has such a kind face. The only issue is what to call him.