Bank holiday Monday: Seven fun activities to do in Yorkshire for August bank holiday, according to TripAdvisor

Sheffield Botanical Gardens. (Pic credit: Scott Merrylees)

Now that we are nearing the end of August, why not end it on a high note by visiting one of Yorkshire’s most popular sites, according to TripAdvisor.

We have selected seven things to do that highlight the true beauty of Yorkshire.

Stockeld Park, Wetherby

With an Enchanted Forest, playgrounds, a skating rink, a maze and Woodland Laser Tag arena, this place would be the perfect getaway for you and your family. It has a rating of four and a half stars out of five on TripAdvisor with 3,811 reviews.

White Scar Cave, Ingleton

These stunning caves expose the fascinating history of one of Yorkshire’s most popular waterfalls. The waterfall in White Scar Cave was first discovered by Cambridge student Christopher Long in 1923 while he was on holiday in the dales. Why not (literally) follow in his footsteps this bank holiday Monday to further appreciate God’s Own Country? It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,331 reviews.

Bridlington Animal Park

This family-owned animal park gives you the chance to observe wildlife up close including Zebra, Marmosets, Civets, Wallabies, Meerkats, Raccoons, Camels, Porcupines and many more furry creatures. The park also includes various bird species like Parrots, Falcons and Owls. It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 249 reviews.

The Yorkshire Wolds Way

This fun activity involves a walking route in the stunning landscape of the Yorkshire Wolds. During the hike, you can spot the peaceful countryside and tranquil valleys, perfect for taking stunning pictures. It has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 46 reviews.

Afternoon Tea Cruise, Skipton

Tour aboard a luxury Dalesman canal boat while enjoying a typical afternoon tea, Yorkshire-style. The boat also includes its own bar. For two hours you can enjoy the stunning scenery of the wharf. The afternoon tea includes a selection of sandwiches, fruit scone with strawberry jam and cream, and various desserts, served with limitless tea and coffee. It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 170 reviews.

Sheffield Botanical Gardens

Enjoy the breathtaking collection of plants and flowers carefully curated in the Gardens which were first opened in 1836. They are listed by English Heritage as a Grade II site of special historic and architectural interest. The winding path takes you on a tour through more than 18 garden areas. The site is popular with children of all ages, so would make the perfect trip for the family this bank holiday Monday. It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,795 reviews.

