Nihal Arthanayake on BBC Winter Walks. (Pic credit: BBC)

In tonight’s episode (December 2), the BBC Radio 5 Live host will explore the coast and countryside around the Cumbria and Lancashire border and bump into local residents along the way.

His breath-taking journey will have moments of tranquillity and serenity as he witnesses the stunning landscape views.

As he has recently lived in the north west, Nihal is eager to explore what’s in store in the region that neighbours his. He will start in the coastal town of Arnside which will overlook the mudflats of Morecambe Bay.

Nihal heads south with his 360-degree camera and the quietness and stillness of the environment around him inspires him to declutter his mind and reflect on the importance of enjoying his own company.

On his way, Nihal passes Arnside Tower and crosses the border in Lancashire; views from the top of Arnside Knott and from obscure coves on the Silverdale coast will show the beauty of this corner of the country and in turn will give him fresh perspectives on his work and relationships.

Nihal was born and raised in Essex and will be appearing on Winter Walks at 7:30pm on December 2 on BBC Four.