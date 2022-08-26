Whitby has been voted as the Best Seaside Resort in 2006 by Which Holiday magazine.
1. Whitby Beach
The coastal stretch of Whitby is also known as the ‘Dinosaur Coast’ or the ‘Fossil Coast’ as dinosaur footprints can be spotted in Whitby. The petrified bones of a crocodile and a specimen of plesiosaurus measuring 15ft 6in in length and 8ft 5in in width were discovered in 1841. The town is also popular for its wind surfing, sailing and surfing events that take place at the beaches between Whitby and Sandsend. Whitby Beach has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,462 reviews.
Photo: Danny Lawson / PA
2. Bridlington South Beach
Bridlington is said to be located in an area with the highest coastal erosion rate in Europe and offshore, the Smithic Sands sandbank is a vital habitat for many marine species. Both Bridlington north and south beaches have won EU environmental quality awards over the years. Bridlington South Beach covers the south of Bridlington Spa and Bridlington Harbour on the East Riding coast. The length of the beach is a mile long and merges into Fraisthorpe Beach. It is a beautiful spot for long, relaxing walks for any season. Bridlington South Beach has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 282 reviews.
Photo: Paul Atkinson
3. Scarborough Beaches
Scarborough has two beaches, North Bay and South Bay, which are connected by Marine Drive, a Victorian promenade. Visitors can see a stunning view of Scarborough Castle from both beaches and the seaside town continues to be the second most-visited destination in England by British holidaymakers. The beaches in Scarborough have a rating of four and a half stars out of five on TripAdvisor with 3,468 reviews.
Photo: Danny Lawson / PA
4. Filey Beach
Originally a fishing village, Filey has become a very popular seaside destination over the years. The seaside resort is perfect for families with young children or anyone who loves a good walk, playing in the sand or flying a kite. It is five miles long and young children can visit the rock pools to explore its vast coastline stretch. Filey Beach has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,522 reviews.
Photo: Tony Johnson