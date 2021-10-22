The cities are populated with many historical castles built during the Norman-Breton period, some being English Heritage sites and are popular tourist attractions.
The Yorkshire Coast is famous worldwide and stretches from the Tees estuary to the Humber estuary on the east coast of England. The coastal settlements are popular staycation spots for a getaway.
We have put together a list of Yorkshire’s most popular holiday destinations you can visit with the family during the half term.
1. Bempton Cliffs
The Cliffs are a section of precipitous coast and is run by the RSPB as a nature reserve as it is well known for its breeding seabirds, including northern gannet, Atlantic puffin, razorbill, common guillemot, black-legged kittiwake and fulmar. The chalk cliffs are resistant to erosion and are some of the highest chalk cliffs in England. The Atlantic puffins at Bempton Cliffs normally nest in rock crevices. They are now endangered. The Cliffs are a stunning backdrop for any beach getaway with the family.
Photo: Simon Hulme
2. York
The cathedral city has long-standing buildings and structures including a Minster, castle and ancient city walls, which date back to Roman times. The city was founded by the Romans in 71 AD and became the capital of the Roman province of Britannia Inferior, then later of the kingdoms of Deira, Northumbria and Jorvik. York became a major wool trading centre during the Middle Ages and then became a popular location of the railway network in the 19th century. Popular attractions in the city are York Minster, a large Gothic cathedral, York castle, York’s City Walls, The Shambles market, Micklegate Bar and the York Cold War Bunker. Castle Howard was also the filming location for the Duke of Hastings’ estate in Bridgerton.
Photo: James Hardisty
3. Scarborough
The seaside town is the largest holiday resort on the Yorkshire Coast and has fishing and service industries as well as a growing digital and creative economy that has attracted many tourists. With two breathtaking beaches, Scarborough has been a staycation hotspot for families for hundreds of years. You can take a trip around the bay on a private ship or take an exciting boat ride from the harbour to observe wildlife in action. Scarborough is also a suitable destination for thrill seekers who can take a speedboat trip along the coast, or for those who want to play it safe, a relaxing row boat ride on the Boating Lake. The seaside town is also fun for families on a rainy day; you can visit the educational Rotunda Museum to explore fascinating local geology exhibits which highlights the Jurassic Yorkshire coast.
Photo: James Hardisty
4. Leeds
One of England’s shopping havens, Leeds is not only popular with tourists for its shops, but also for its historic structure. The Leeds Kirkgate Market is partly a Grade I listed building which dates from 1875 and is one of the largest covered markets in Europe, open six days a week. Kirkstall Abbey is also one of the most complete 12th century Cistercian Abbeys in Britain and the city is famous for its nightlife. You can visit Call Lane for bars and music, Greek Street for cocktails and enjoy the stunning views of the city skyline from a range of rooftop bars. For a more sophisticated night out, visit art galleries, the Grand Theatre and Opera House which show award-winning performances.
Photo: Simon Hulme