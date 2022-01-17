1. Filey
When thinking of a place to boost your mood, you picked the seaside town, Filey, North Yorkshire. Originally a fishing village, over time it became a popular tourist resort for holidaymakers.
Photo: James Hardisty
2. Sheffield
This South Yorkshire city hosts a variety of venues for every mood, whether that’s Meadowhall Shopping Centre or the Sheffield Botanical Gardens. The Millennium Gallery gives an insight into the metalwork and art from Sheffield and worldwide.
Photo: Scott Merrylees
3. Whitby
Here’s another seaside town you’ve picked as a place in Yorkshire that lifts your spirits. Despite it being the inspiration behind Bram Stoker’s dark novel Dracula, the landscapes, beach, harbour views make for a relaxing trip away. The perfect mood booster.
Photo: Tony Johnson
4. York
Many of you have not only mentioned York as a city, but you’ve also specifically pointed out the York Minster as a place to escape; the Gothic cathedral was founded in the 13th century. Settlements around York are thought to date back to the Mesolithic period.
Photo: James Hardisty