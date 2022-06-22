Book borrowed from Yorkshire library 76 years ago racks up fine of more than £3,500

This Way To The Tomb, a play by Ronald Duncan, was borrowed from Keighley Library and found by Charlie Studdy when he was tidying up some bookshelves.

The overdue book is believed to have been taken out by his late mother Eileen Hoyle, who grew up in Haworth. It had been on the library’s shelves for less than a month and had only been borrowed once prior to being taken out by her.

A series of tweets from Keighley Library and Local Studies, said: “We received an email about a very overdue book. It had come from the gentleman’s late mother’s house and was due back on the 17th July 1946. That is definitely a record for us, nearly 76 years overdue.

The book was found by Charlie Studdy

“The gentleman said: ‘I’m more than happy to send it to you but less enthusiastic about paying any fine’. So I thought I’d work out what it would be if we charged the current rate of 15p per day. Total £3,552.45.”

Mr Studdy, who lives near Goole, said: “It’s likely that it was borrowed from the library when she returned home from university for the holidays and forgot to take it back. My mother loved books, she was an avid reader until the end.”