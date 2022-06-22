Book that was borrowed in Haworth in 1946 is finally returned to library in Yorkshire - 76 years overdue

The copy of the Ronald Duncan play This Way To The Tomb was taken out of Keighley Library almost 76 years ago and was discovered by Charlie Studdy when he was tidying up some bookshelves.

The overdue book is believed to have been borrowed by his late mother Eileen Hoyle, who grew up in nearby Haworth. It had been on the library’s shelves for less than a month and had only been borrowed once prior to being taken out by Eileen.

The book was borrowed from Haworth in 1946

The library management said: “We received an email about a very overdue book. A play by Ronald Duncan called This Way To The Tomb. It had come from the gentleman's late mother's house and was due back on the 17 July 1946. That is definitely a record for us, nearly 76 years overdue.

“The gentleman said: 'I'm more than happy to send it to you but less enthusiastic about paying any fine'.

"So I thought I'd work out what it would be if we charged the current rate of 15p per day. Total £3,552.45. We have not charged any overdue fees for this book."

Mr Studdy, who lives near Goole, said: “It’s likely that it was borrowed from the library when she returned home from university for the holidays and forgot to take it back. My mother loved books all the way through her life. She was an avid reader until the end."