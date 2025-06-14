An abandoned 17th century mansion could be converted into homes if plans are agreed with the council.

Eight flats would be created with the restoration of Grade-II* listed Bramham Biggin, near Wetherby.

Bramham Park Estate has sought listed building consent to bring the vacant Tudor manor house back into use.

A design report by ELG Planning said: “The proposed repair and restoration of the building would safeguard the inherent significance of the building and its contribution to the wider estate.”

Bramham Biggin. Pic from design report by ELG Planning.

Leeds City Council is considering plans for the site, which was originally an outpost of Nostell Priory before becoming a family home.

In the mid-1800s it became Bramham College, among the most highly-regarded boys’ schools in the north of England.

The school is said to have closed after teachers and pupils died in a cholera outbreak.

In 2008 it was used as a film set for the ITV series Lost in Austen.

Now the building on Paradise Way is derelict and has been on the official Heritage at Risk Register since 2015.

The report said Historic England (HE) had been consulted on a “sympathetic” programme of restoration.

It would include the conversion of the manor itself into seven flats, with another apartment in a new outbuilding.

