Hundreds of people, it seems, love the Grade II-listed baths in a suburb of Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The community-run facility in Bramley has long been praised for its style and importance to the community.

Now some 531 “investors” have demonstrated the importance of community social enterprise by donating £374,360 to fund vital repairs to the roof.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman praised the people for “surpassing a massive target to enable the Baths to progress with its vision of preserving their heritage treasure”.

Jennie Ashton is pictured swimming in the baths at Bramley. Picture by Simon Hulme

The Baths, operating as a health, wellbeing and education facility, celebrated its 120th anniversary last year, and has been run by the community for over 10 years.

Investment in the asset is critical to secure its future. The Baths has invested in work to secure its gable end and energy efficient boilers in recent years. As of February, solar panels are now powering the pool as well.

For the next stage of works to secure the roof, the voluntary board agreed with the senior leadership team, supported by the Co-operatives UK share unit, that instead of traditional methods of fundraising they would launch their first community share offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This would enable people and organisations to invest in the Baths, and in return pay interest on investments as a way of giving back to their community and supporters.

Their phenomenal success in raising such a substantial amount of money, will enable them in the short term to complete the identified work on the roof and also allow them to install more energy efficient measures, and secure the immediate future of the Baths.

Jennie Willetts, Business Development Manager at the Baths, said: “It has been a privilege to be part of such an amazing campaign and to see first-hand the amount of support the Baths has received is truly remarkable – especially in a time of financial hardship for many. It’s a true testament to the special place the Baths holds in peoples own stories and hearts.”

CEO David Wilford said: “Our team, community and supporters have made this campaign such a huge success and we couldn’t have done it without each and every single investor. Thank you!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founder and Honorary President of Bramley Baths Sir John Battle said: “It’s a fantastic tribute to a great team at Bramley Baths and very many people in our community, individuals and families, who made a massive contribution to the future of the Bramley Baths."

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves, MP for Leeds West and Pudsey, said: “I am so pleased that Bramley Baths has achieved the ambitious target of raising £350,000. Contributions from over 500 investors will enable vital repairs to the roof so that the generations to come can continue to benefit from this social enterprise in the heart of West Leeds.”