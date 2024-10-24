Calverley Old Hall: Grade I-listed medieval masterpiece turned into holiday let by charity
The "immensely complex" repair and conversion project of Calverley Old Hall, between Leeds and Bradford, has been completed. And owner The Landmark Trust says it can say with confidence that the future of the Grade I-listed building is now secure.
The oldest parts of the hall date back to the 14th century, but most of it is Tudor. It was the seat of the Calverley family for five centuries until the 1750s, when they sold the estate and moved to Esholt Hall. Calverley Old Hall was then subdivided into cottages.
A fire wrecked the lodging block in 1977 and four years later the trust, a building conservation charity, stepped in to begin the long journey of restoring the hall, which was in a state of "desperate dilapidation". With one corner smoke-blackened and gutted and scattered with fractured masonry and fallen timber, it was considered amongst the most at-risk buildings in England.
Thanks to £1.75m from The National Lottery Heritage Fund and other generous supporters, the work of Cowper Griffith Architects and many skilled craftspeople, the building has been transformed.
Visitors can now enjoy a comfortable stay, while at the same time savouring its historic fabric, including a newly discovered chamber of Tudor wall paintings, featuring mythical creatures and twining vines, classical columns and roaring griffins. The paintings are considered a once-in-a-lifetime find as they are so fragile and normally would have been ripped out when they went out of fashion. However investigators discovered them intact under later lathe and plaster walls.
Income from use of the hall as a holiday let for up to 10 people, a flat and community space means that hall will never again fall into disrepair.
Director of the Landmark Trust Dr Anna Keay said: "Calverley Old Hall is a sensationally important medieval building that has now been completely reborn thanks to the generosity of our supporters, the design brilliance of Cowper Griffith Architects and the peerless skills of the craftspeople involved.
"There could be no better beginning to our charity’s 60th anniversary than to reveal the completed building and celebrate the achievement of all those involved.”
Channel 4 has filmed three years of work at the site which saw volunteers, trainees and apprentices learn about traditional craft skills. An hour-long TV special will air at a later date.
Guests should be snug – ground source heat pumps feed underfloor heating and sheep’s wool used to insulate the roof.
Eilish McGuinness, The National Lottery Heritage Fund CEO, said: "The Landmark Trust has not just saved the building but given it new life at the heart of this area, boosting the local economy and providing a new community space for all to enjoy.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.