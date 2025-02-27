His name is synonymous with Whitby and he became a household name after embarking on voyages to New Zealand, Australia and North America in the 1700s.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Captain James Cook and his journeys will be the focal point in a Channel 5 episode of James May’s Great Explorers on Thursday night (February 27) at 9pm.

The former Top Gear presenter will also be delving into the controversies surrounding the naval officer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Captain Cook Schoolroom Museum based in Great Ayton was built on the site of the original school where the Yorkshire-born explorer attended.

Captain James Cook in 1770. (Pic credit: Hulton Archive / Getty Images)

The building dates back to 1704.

The trustee and volunteer at the museum, Ann Hewitt, worked as a history and geography teacher her whole career before she retired and has immersed herself in the history of Captain Cook.

She told The Yorkshire Post that his navigational methods have been used throughout history until GPS technology was introduced and delved deeper into where his interest in exploring came from.

“We assume, perhaps rightly or perhaps wrongly, that James showed some potential even then as a young boy,” Ms Hewitt said.

The replica of Captain James Cook's ship, Endeavour, sails away from Sydney Harbour. (Pic credit: Richard Palfreyman / Perth 2011 via Getty Images)

“He was shown to be an industrious, hard working boy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The curriculum they had back then was mainly learning to write and read; mainly copying things such as passages from the Bible and reciting prayers, but they also did mathematics which was quite a high standard.

“James attended the school until he was about 12. Then he went to work on the farm alongside his father.

“But when was about 15, the landowner got a job for him in Staithes on the coast to work in a shop as an apprentice grocer and that was where the mathematical knowledge that he had gained at our school put him in great stead because he was working out costings and doing weighing and measuring for the customers at the shop.”

Captain Cook Society president, Victor Suthren on the replica of Endeavour sailing across the Pacific to Hawaii. (Pic credit: Woody Woods)

Captain Cook embarked on his three voyages between 1768 and 1779 and made advancements in navigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was born into a farming family in the village of Marton on November 7, 1728, and they moved to Great Ayton when he was eight years old.

There, he attended the local school which has now been turned into the Captain Cook Schoolroom Museum and his education was paid for by the landowner, Thomas Scotto, who noticed his intelligence from a young age.

He left school at the age of 12 to work at a shop in Staithes.

Ms Hewitt explained that his interest in navigation began whilst he was working at the grocery shop when he talked to sailors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When he was at Staithes working at this grocery shop, he didn’t particularly like the kind of work he was doing there,” Ms Hewitt said.

“But he enjoyed talking to the sailors who came in for supplies and as a consequence of talking to them, he was given an apprenticeship when he was 18.

“[Captain Cook] moved to Whitby and he was apprentice to Captain John Walker who ran collier ships up and down the North Sea coast between Whitby, Newcastle and London then Whitby to the Baltic and back again.”

The Yorkshire-born explorer made his trip to Canada in 1755 when he joined the Royal Navy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Captain Cook went across to Canada where he was involved in the Seven Years War between the British and the French,” Ms Hewitt added.

“He learned there to do charting of the St Lawrence River and that helped in the capture of Quebec and on one of his leaves back to the UK he got married in 1762,” Ms Hewitt said.

“He kept returning to Newfoundland and Labrador to learn surveying of the land and creating maps.

“His first command [was given] in 1768 with Endeavour, the ship which he had selected as being a Yorkshire-built ship called a CAT, which meant it was a flattish-bottomed ship so it could go up rivers quite easily and land in more difficult places into shallow water.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cartographer was ordered by the Royal Navy to observe the transit of Venus across the sun in Tahiti but was also ordered in secret documents, which he was instructed not to open until he landed in Tahiti, to go exploring around the land.

Over the years, Captain Cook has drawn controversy from indigenous people of the lands he travelled to and from who link him with colonialism and on many occasions statues of him have been vandalised in protest. The topic is often debated.

However, Ms Hewitt said she maintains he “never was a colonist” in her opinion.

“His aim was not to settle places, go and live there permanently or transport people there permanently, but simply to find out more about what was going on in the world”, she added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At that time there was a great deal of exploration, interest in the stars, interest in inventions, there was all kinds of work going on simultaneously.

“I can understand [the controversy], I think, whilst James Cook did have a few skirmishes along the way with indigenous peoples in New Zealand, Australia and ultimately in Hawaii, they were small skirmishes which did result in some deaths including finally his own.

“It’s a difficult one, a concept which I can appreciate from the perspective of the indigenous peoples but I do feel that a lot of good intention was there and a lot of good has come into many of the countries. You can’t lay blame on one person.”

According to tour guide at Uncomfortable York, Lucy Haddock-Williams, whilst Captain Cook’s intention was not to colonise, he may have paved the way for the British Empire that followed his voyages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a very complicated [topic]. Personally, I don’t see him as a coloniser as such, I think his main aim was exploration, mapping, cartography and so on.

“He did make big advancements in naval navigation, I don’t think he went out to intentionally colonise these lands but he certainly paved the way for that to happen.

“What concerns me the most about our celebratory view of him is his poor treatment of the people he did encounter.

“He and his crew treated many groups of people very poorly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She described some of the violence inflicted by Captain Cook’s crew on native people of the lands he visited.

“Obviously [the South Pacific] is a huge area, with different communities, groups of people, societies,” Ms Haddock-Williams said.

“Some of his encounters are very amicable, some are very successful, some of them are not so.

“The most obvious example that springs to mind of the unfortunately more violent sides to it is from his first journey, when he arrives in New Zealand, during the initial contact something goes wrong and it ends up with a Maori man being murdered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s been named Temaro and over the next few days, eight more Maori people were shot and killed by members of Cook’s crew over various altercations.

“There have been discussions of this recently, in 2019 for instance, the British ambassador in New Zealand expressed regret over the killings but this is a rare occasion.”

Ms Haddock-Williams added: “There are sadly accounts of women being raped - there’s no [evidence] that links Cook to them but members of his crew were involved in these abuses.

“It’s worth addressing the good things that Cook did and the achievements he made but it’s also important to [acknowledge] the more horrific side, the mistreatment and the people who had suffered because of his actions and decisions he made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In a sense, raising the British public’s awareness of these British histories represents a token of justice for the people who suffered.

“I hope that [these tours] offer people a chance to engage on a bit more complex rather than the black and white versions because Cook isn’t a black and white figure, there are certainly grey areas in there.”

President of the Captain Cook Society based in Ottawa, Canada, Victor Suthren, believes he was a product of his age and was a ‘loyal servant of an expansionist Crown’.

“Cook's contact with native groups during this period were minimal,” Mr Suthren said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But his boat crews, surveying the river channels during the voyage to Quebec, were subject to attack from French-allied native warriors: big, muscular fearsome men who were very intimidating.

“Most certainly his voyages and their astonishing achievements completed in large part the map of the world.

“The European rush to claim foreign lands, establish profitable mercantile dealings, and even establish permanent colonies, were all made more possible by Cook's completion of his duty.

“He was a product of his age, and a loyal servant of an expansionist Crown smarting over the recent loss of the American colonies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But one tends to think that Cook would have preferred a mutually respectful and useful relationship with the Pacific peoples rather than the imposition of Empire, and may have sensed with some foreboding the fate of island peoples because of what his voyages made possible.”

Ms Hewitt believes that Captain Cook was a wondrous navigator who paved the way for exploration and loved learning.

“From my point of view, the great achievements of a man who had humble beginnings, was that education, to him, was the key to everything,” she said.

“He had a love of learning. He became a wondrous navigator, he became a wondrous surveyor and cartographer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s only with GPS in modern times that some of his charts have stopped being used and that is utterly amazing.

“When he drew charts of going around, particularly New Zealand, with all the inlets to the different rivers and so on, he charted so that other ships could navigate into safe harbours and those charts have still been in use because of their accuracy.

“With the equipment he had available at the time compared to modern-day equipment, sailors will tell you that his maps were amazing.