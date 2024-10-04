Born in Ireland’s County Kerry in 1851, Elise Sandes was no stranger to a soldier’s life.

Her father was an army officer, and from a young age, Elise devoted herself to improving their welfare and recreation, irrespective of rank or religion.

In 1869 she invited a group of soldiers to regular sessions of Bible study, prayers, hymn-singing, as well as lessons in reading and writing at her mother’s home.

They were a great success and growing numbers meant they needed more space. Eventually the first Sandes Soldiers’ Home opened in June 1877 after a retired officer donated premises in King’s Street, Cork.

Pinhill Mess Catterick Garrison, view from the south-west

Now a former Sandes Soldiers' Home, at Catterick Garrison, has been listed at Grade II*, elevating it to amongst the top eight per cent of England’s most important historical sites.

Sandes' vision for the Soldiers' Home was revolutionary for its time. Whilst many Victorian charities focused on supporting soldiers' families, Sandes' organisation prioritised the soldiers themselves, providing them with a sanctuary away from the temptations of alcohol, gambling, and prostitution.

Run by women, the Sandes Soldiers' Home offered a pioneering approach to mental health support within a military setting.

The former Sandes Soldiers' Home was one of the earliest structures built at Catterick Garrison following the decision to make it a permanent base.

Elise Sandes

Designed by prestigious Belfast architects Young and Mackenzie, and also built by Irish contractors at the insistence of Sandes, the building is inspired by neo-Georgian and English country house architecture.

It was constructed with high-quality materials and exemplary craftsmanship, showcasing an extensive use of teak, brass fittings, decorative plasterwork, and stained glass.

Sarah Charlesworth, Listing Team Leader for the North at Historic England, said: “Newly listing a building at Grade II* is a rare occurrence but the former Sandes Soldier’s Home thoroughly deserves this higher level of listing in recognition of both its architectural quality and its historical association with Elise Sandes.”

The listing is one of six at Catterick Garrison, which began life as a temporary military training facility during the First World War to accommodate two army divisions, numbering around 40,000 troops.

In the 1920s, the camp became permanent and an extensive building programme over the next two decades made it the most significant addition to the army’s estate during the inter-war period. Catterick Garrison is the largest in the British Army and home to some 13,000 servicemen and women.

Also newly Grade II listed is the Army Education Centre, built for the Royal Corps of Signals in 1933, specifically for training radio operators.

With its specialised training facilities, it played a crucial role in equipping soldiers with the skills needed to navigate the complexities of modern warfare, particularly during the Second World War.

Vimy Officers' Mess, Servants Quarters, and Squash Racket Court have also been given a Grade II listing. The mess was built in about 1926 and was occupied by the officers of the newly formed Royal Corps of Signals. A handsome and imposing building, it blends the elegant architectural style with military functionality.

Attached to the Mess is a servants’ quarters, which provided accommodation for the servants of visiting officers and a squash court, a popular activity for senior ranking military in the early 20th century.

The oldest building to be listed at Catterick Garrison is Building 55, one of the original 2000 concrete Armstrong huts built during the First World War.

When the decision was made to make Catterick a permanent base it was refurbished to make it more comfortable and is now one of only eight surviving huts of its kind. Unlike, the other seven huts, it has barely changed since its upgrade in the 1920s.

Building 55 marks the first tentative step between the spartan conditions of the First World War and the British Army's desire to improve the living conditions of their occupants, which was reflected in the subsequent new mess designs built at Catterick during the 1920s and 1930s.