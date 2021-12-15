Christmas at Castle Howard: Yorkshire stately home where Bridgerton was shot throws doors open for festive TV show

Camera crews have been given an exclusive behind the scenes look at how the historic stately home in North Yorkshire - famed for featuring in Brideshead Revisited and Bridgerton - is celebrating Christmas.
This year, the latest generation of the Howard family - Nicholas and Victoria Howard - have transformed the castle with an extravagant ‘Christmas in Narnia’ theme as they prepare to greet around 2,000 visitors a day.
It’s a race against time to install the ambitious and lavish decorations throughout the grand interior with the centrepiece in the marbled Great Hall, a 30-foot frozen Christmas tree adorned with over 2,500 baubles, proving a particular challenge.
When the tree arrives late and requires emergency surgery with a chainsaw, the Howards and their creative team face a massive struggle to fit it and flock it without damaging the gallery of priceless ancient Greek statues looking on.
Viewers will see Nicholas photographing the annual Christmas card, digging toys out of cupboards for bedroom decorations and making a lethal bowl of ‘Howard Artillery Punch’ for staff.
Arguably the finest Baroque Mansion in the North of England, Castle Howard was built by the Carlisle branch of the Howard family who have continued to manage the estate for more than 300 years.
The next two episodes of ‘Christmas At…’ will focus on Chatsworth House and Holkham Hall.
Each episode promises to intertwine stories and characters from across each estate’s main precincts; the great house, the gardens, parkland and wider acres, combining festive magic with enchanting history and access to the aristocrats who live in these world-famous homes.
Christmas At Castle Howard will air on Wednesday December 15 at 9pm on Channel 4.