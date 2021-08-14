Cleveland Way re-routed near Osmotherley as landowner gives permission for walkers to access 15th-century shrine

The new section of the Cleveland Way is open

Previously, hikers had to use a 400-metre diversionary track to reach the 15th-century Our Lady of Mount Grace in Osmotherley before doubling back on themselves to re-join the National Trail.

A local landowner has now given permission for a new path to cross their land to enable the Cleveland Way to pass closer to the chapel and encourage more visitors to see it.

The Bishop of Middlesbrough unveiled a new wooden signpost on the trail on Friday.

The shrine has been a place of Catholic worship and pilgrimage for over 600 years, but its secluded, hilltop location meant many walkers were unaware of its presence on the edge of the North York Moors National Park.

The access route is now only 500 metres from the Coast to Coast path, and the original Cleveland Way section will remaon open as a public right of way that will create a new circular route around the village.

The stretch's opening is a boost for the National Park Authority, which maintains the trail, after a difficult winter during which several coastal sections had to be closed and repaired due to erosion and landslides.

Cleveland Way trail manager Malcolm Hodgson said: “I am extremely grateful to all of those who have helped in the accomplishment of what has been such an enjoyable and community-minded project. In particular I’d like to say thank you to the landowner, the Diocese of Middlesbrough, and our fantastic volunteers for all their hard work in establishing the new right of way.

“It has long been the desire of those involved with The Lady Chapel to increase knowledge of its presence, both locally and further afield. Altering the route of the Cleveland Way as we have not only gives people the opportunity to enjoy this special and historic place, but also adds new panoramic views to this stretch of the National Trail.”

It is thought that the chapel was built for the private use of the monks of Mount Grace Priory, and remained a pilgrimage site despite falling into ruin. It was restored in 1959 using stone from Rosedale Abbey.