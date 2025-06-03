Cold War Wheels 2025 takes place at the air museum on Sunday, June 15.

A classic car and bike show with a twist is returning to the Yorkshire Air Museum at Elvington for the third year in a row, promising to be bigger than ever.

Cold War Wheels 2025, which takes place on Sunday, June 15, is a chance to remember the period of history between the 60s and 80s.

It was an era when East and West were at loggerheads – also through the cars and bikes we drove and rode.

The event is held against a backdrop of the museum’s collection of Cold War jets, from giant bombers to supersonic fighters.

More than 130 vehicles are currently booked to exhibit including a double decker bus and the museum’s own 1970s airport crash truck.

Among the vehicles on show will be icons of the time such as the Ford Capri, Triumph Stag and even a Sinclair C5 scooter.

Yorkshire Air Museum spokesperson, Jerry Ibbotson, said: “The Cold War cast a huge shadow over people’s lives and a great way to reflect on that period is by revisiting the cars and bikes we saw on the roads at the time. Combine that with our incredible Cold War collection, throw in some period music, and you’ve got a great event.

"Visitors can also learn more about an icon of the Cold War that sits in the heart of York – the Royal Observer Corps (ROC) bunker in Holgate.

"This was where a group of volunteers trained for the event of the Cold War turning hot: nuclear conflict. We’re hosting a talk entitled ‘Watching for Armageddon – the Royal Observer Corps in Yorkshire’, by historian Graham Cook, aided by one of our own trustees, Tim Kitching, who was in the ROC and worked in the bunker.

"We’re also reviving a series of short videos – Cold War Stories – we produced in 2023 for our Cold War exhibition that year.

"These are first-hand accounts of the period – from a nuclear bomber pilot to someone who grew up in the Soviet Union – that will play in the Museum cinema all day.”