Council to launch investigation into 'garish' vape shop frontage installed on Grade I-listed Wool Exchange in Bradford

Bradford Council says it will “immediately” investigate after a garish shop frontage was installed on one of the city’s most significant buildings.

In recent days one of the shop units in the Grade I-listed Wool Exchange has been covered with a bright red frontage for a new store called The Red Shop.

The Victorian frontage has been covered with modern signage displaying produces including vapes, bread and energy drinks.

On the new frontage, one councillor said: “It’s not a great look at all for a Grade I listed building.”

The Wool Exchange is one of Bradford's Victorian gems

The shop frontage was heavily criticised on social media after being installed, with many people questioning how the signage was allowed on one of Bradford’s finest buildings.

The Council says it will take “enforcement action if necessary.”

Grade I is the highest listing that can be given to a building – awarded by Historic England to buildings of “the highest significance.”

The Wool Exchange was designed by Bradford architects Lockwood & Mawson and opened in 1867.

Red Shop frontage that has appeared at the Wool Exchange

Describing the building, Bradford Council Conservation Officer Jon Ackroyd has said: “It is synonymous with the importance of the textile trade to Bradford and its grandeur and presence illustrate the wealth and importance of textiles in 19th century Bradford.

“The building is constructed of local finely dressed sandstone and designed to emulate the great Medieval Flemish cloth halls, but employs Venetian Gothic architecture. Its listing confirms that it is of national significance.”

A Bradford Council spokesperson said: “This has recently been brought to our attention and we will be investigating the matter immediately. The Wool Exchange is a significant Listed Building in the City Centre Conservation Area and appropriate enforcement action will be taken as necessary.”

Councillor Si Cunningham said: “Obviously it’s not a great look at all for a Grade I listed building so I hope it gets sorted swiftly.

“A lot of people are working very hard to smarten up the city in time for 2025, and promoting good design that is sympathetic to our built environment is a really important part of that.

“I’m very hopeful that as more investment comes into BD1 we’ll be in a much better position to work with national partners on enhancing the city’s heritage.”

On Monday afternoon the manager of the store declined to comment on the concerns about the new frontage.

Market Street, which the Wool Exchange fronts, is due to be pedestrianised in the coming year as part of a major city centre highways project.