'Crumbling' Grade II-listed building in Bradford city centre to be restored to past glories

On first glance, 26 Kirkgate, home to eatery Falafal and Juice, appears to be one of Bradford’s well preserved Victorian buildings.

But the rear of the property, which stretches into Dale Street, has been in a very poor condition for years, with sections of roof missing, boarded up of non-existent windows and trees growing out of the brickwork.

Now a planning application has been submitted to Bradford Council that would see the derelict areas of the building brought back into use.

26 Kirkgate was built in the 1870s

Applicants A&J Investment Management Limited say restoring the property would create four floors of mixed use space that they say will be a “prime opportunity” for businesses looking to establish themselves in the city centre.

The existing business at the front of the property would remain – but its frontage would be refurbished to better reflect the building’s listed status.

The large property, next to the Shoulder of Mutton pub, was built in the 1870s and is Grade II listed.

Historic England singles out the building’s “lively Italianate detail” – including the columns and sculptures on the second floor balcony.

The planning application suggests the restoration work could be eligible for Townscape Heritage funding – National Lottery cash that was awarded to Bradford to allow owners of heritage buildings to sympathetically restore them.

The application says: “The proposed revitalisation plan for the building is set to bring about a holistic transformation, emphasising the restoration of its original character. The project envisions cleaning the existing facades to revive the quality of the stones, ensuring a visual nod to the building’s heritage.

“In addition, the initiative includes reinstating existing openings and upgrading doors and windows, aligning with both aesthetic and functional considerations.“Currently, only the ground floor retail unit is occupied, while the remaining spaces throughout the entire building remain vacant.

“The unoccupied areas present an opportunity for potential tenants or uses to maximize the building’s available space.

“Given that the building is situated in a commercial area within the city centre, there is a prime opportunity to fill the vacant spaces with either mixed-use or commercial ventures.

“The strategic location presents an ideal setting for businesses seeking a central and accessible hub.

“The restored block will feature a sustainable contemporary architectural solutions to improve the building conditions and usage.”