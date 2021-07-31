Yorkshire takes pride in its art scene, with a variety of places that celebrate Yorkshire’s talented artists across the county.

Here are six of Yorkshire’s art exhibitions you can visit on August 1.

Scarborough Art Gallery

The Hepworth Gallery in Wakefield

The gallery was first founded in 1947 and has since hosted the borough’s permanent collection of fine art.

Originally named Crescent House, it was initially built as a family home in the late 1840s by a local solicitor, John Uppleby.

Alongside its permanent collection, the gallery also presents regular one-off exhibitions, where Yorkshire artists can showcase their work as well as national and internationally renowned artists.

A current event, Scarborough: Our Seaside Town, is a rare opportunity to explore all of Scarborough’s seaside heritage under one roof, with a variety of carefully curated artwork illustrating the seaside town through the years. It started on July 30 - just in time for Yorkshire Day.

Art Gallery at Ryedale Folk Museum

A beautiful venue nestled within the quaint village of Hutton-le-Hole at the centre of the North York Moors National Park.

The gallery is free and showcases some of the most intricate and elaborate art designed by Yorkshire’s own - what’s not to love?

Currently it is hosting an exhibition showing Scarborough-based painter Kane Cunningham’s work. He will present a series of large-scale watercolour paintings, illustrating landscapes of the north. It opened on July 24 and will end on September 5, 2021.

Beningbrough Hall

This Georgian mansion is home to gardens, galleries, a restaurant and shop and overlooks the River Ouse. It was built in 1716.

With its rich history, visitors have the opportunity to explore various art and collections, including taking a historic journey of the Olympic Games over the centuries. From sportswear to retro sporting photography as well as sport-themed sculptures, there is plenty to see and discover.

Salts Mill, Bradford

The Mill, based in Saltaire, was built in 1853 and its purpose was for cloth production until 1987 when it was bought by the late Jonathan Silver, who repurposed it into a space for culture and commerce.

Here, you can admire the work of the established Yorkshire artist, David Hockney, who contributed to the pop art movement of the 1960s. The gallery has also worked with photographer, Kevin Cummins and poets Simon Armitage and Tony Harrison.

The Hepworth, Wakefield

The gallery is relatively new and was dedicated to the late artist and sculptor, Barbara Hepworth. Founded in May 2011, the venue has hosted a variety of exhibitions which proudly showed the work of one of Yorkshire’s most famous artists.

To mark its 10th anniversary, while celebrating Barbara’s work, the gallery has organised its largest exhibition of Barbara Hepworth’s work. The event started on May 21 and will finish in February 2022.

Yorkshire Sculpture Park, Wakefield

This 500-acre space is an open-air gallery and first opened in 1977. For years the venue has hosted artwork of major Yorkshire artists and sculptures including Henry Moore.

Over the last two years, since April 2019, the gallery is showing four magnificent sculptures designed by Damien Hirst: Charity, Myth, The Hat Makes the Man and The Virgin Mother.