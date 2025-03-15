A historic Grade II*-listed building in Yorkshire, is set to be transformed into luxury holiday accommodation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes following a change of use application submitted by the owner of the property in Worsbrough, near Barnsley.

Application documents state that Darley Cliffe Hall, a 3.26-acre property, which includes a main house, woodland, and walled gardens, is currently a residential property, but the owner is seeking approval to convert it into a guest house for holiday lets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The property, on Upper Sheffield Road, will have space for up to 18 people to stay, with the property exclusively rented to one group at a time.

Darley Cliffe Hall

The owner, experienced in operating holiday lets, plans to offer the hall as a high-end, exclusive holiday venue.

The change of use application details a minimum stay of two nights, with the maximum booking duration set at four weeks.

There will be no pets allowed, and the property has parking space for nine cars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A management plan submitted by the applicant states that music will not be allowed between 11 pm to 7 am, no gatherings to the front of the property and no hen or stag groups will be permitted.