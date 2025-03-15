Darley Cliffe Hall: Grade II*-listed hall in Yorkshire to be transformed into 'high-end, exclusive' holiday let
It comes following a change of use application submitted by the owner of the property in Worsbrough, near Barnsley.
Application documents state that Darley Cliffe Hall, a 3.26-acre property, which includes a main house, woodland, and walled gardens, is currently a residential property, but the owner is seeking approval to convert it into a guest house for holiday lets.
The property, on Upper Sheffield Road, will have space for up to 18 people to stay, with the property exclusively rented to one group at a time.
The owner, experienced in operating holiday lets, plans to offer the hall as a high-end, exclusive holiday venue.
The change of use application details a minimum stay of two nights, with the maximum booking duration set at four weeks.
There will be no pets allowed, and the property has parking space for nine cars.
A management plan submitted by the applicant states that music will not be allowed between 11 pm to 7 am, no gatherings to the front of the property and no hen or stag groups will be permitted.