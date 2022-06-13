Grade II-listed Old Lane Mills in Halifax is to be auctioned by agents Savills this week after years of decay and dereliction.

It is a far cry from its beginnings in the 1820s, when worsted entrepreneur James Akroyd built one of the largest complexes in the district in a steam-powered building said to be fireproof.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was the first to have stone floors to support the new looms he imported and even had a branch of a penny bank inside.

Old Lane Mills

It later passed into the Rawson banking family, whose clients included the Listers of Shibden Hall and who appear in the BBC period drama Gentleman Jack. It was known as Rawson's Mill during their tenure.

It was a dyeworks for a period before a fire in 1905 when it was occupied by Allen North & Company.

Historic England now cite it as the oldest and largest surviving example of a multi-storey - it has six floors - steam-powered, iron-framed textile mill in Halifax.

The mill from above

The mill, which is privately owned, has been derelict and empty for decades, and the adjoining boilerhouse and chimney, which are also listed, are also in poor condition.

Two property development companies are believed to have owned the mill in recent years and although planning permission was obtained for conversion into 56 apartments, work never began.

The Savills sale listing reads: " An impressive historic Grade II*-listed former mill building arranged over ground and five upper floors forming part of an almost rectangular shaped site.

"The mill is notable as the oldest and largest serving example of a multi-storey, steam-powered, iron framed textile mill in the important textile centre of Halifax. There is an adjacent former boilerhouse.

The decaying mill has been empty for years

"The mill has residential development potential together with alternative uses such as office/commercial, care home etc subject to the requisite consents

"Permission was granted by Calderdale Council in 2013 for conversion of mill and boilerhouse to form 56 dwellings. This permission has now lapsed."