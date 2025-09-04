Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as an amazing collection of treasures inside its stone walls, they will discover the story of a remarkable woman and her brother who left everything including their home to become a museum.

The Elizabeth Love Museum opened last month eight years after the death of Liz, a retired ward sister at Pontefract Infirmary.

Liz’s brother Joe, who'd been a miner, then a clerk at a pit, was an equally avid collector.

Pauline Lockett, MBE, (Executor of the will for the Elizabeth Love Museum), in Elizabeth's bedroom and right the original nurses uniform worn by Elizabeth. Picture: James Hardisty.

After his death, Liz, who never married or had children, carried on living alone in the 14th century house for the next 24 years.

She had a busy life, a member of several archaeological and historical societies and was collecting until shortly before her death aged 87.

Winding up her 36 longcase clocks, accompanied by her little dog, would take up much of her Sunday mornings.

One of the people who knew her best is Pauline Lockett, friend of 40 years and executor of her will, who along with her late husband Peter, used to fetch home items Liz had bought at sales around the country.

A photograph of the home owner Elizabeth Love. Picture: James Hardisty.

Lifting a butter churn “which weighed a tonne” once left Peter in hospital with a double hernia.

It has been a long and arduous journey to open the museum without any help from grant-making bodies.

“Liz loved antique fairs because she collected all the time. We were on the same wavelength, what she liked I liked, she had just the same values. She was passionate about everything she did, she wouldn’t cut corners.”

As she got older Liz was aware of her vulnerability and kept a club and a wooden mallet in her bedroom to fend off intruders.

Each of the thousands of mostly local items, Ferrybridge and Castleford pottery, Rockingham glass, Cornishware, was assiduously catalogued.

She was very private, but also loved to know what was going on: “She was always peeping out at the castle through the leaded windows. She loved to give people, who came scones, coffee or tea.”

It was Joe's wish that the house become a museum. But Liz was unable to get the National Trust or English Heritage interested.

It was only when Lord St Oswald visited, saw the house and the collection and said it must stay as it is. “That sealed it with her. She said: ‘I'm going to leave everything I have to the museum’. We went to the solicitor and the will was drawn up. "

That the museum ever opened is testimony to their great friendship. Pauline admits it's a “journey she wouldn't do again” and which took a huge toll, through worry, on Peter, who died last October.

“The day after Peter died, on the Saturday, we got the letter we could do the electrics. But the museum has kept me going.”