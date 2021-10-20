Mark Witherington, of Pickering Antiquities at Ryedale Retro, occasionally takes unusual items from local charity shops to sell and raise money for them.

Mark said: "If [ charity shops] have got bits and pieces that are a bit quirky they bring them in."

Recently he received such an item from a shop in Pickering, a 1953 Queen's Coronation bible.

The Bible which was found in a charity shop in Yorkshire

Upon opening the cover he found an inscription from Enid Blyton, famed children's author of The Famous Five books.

The inscription reads: 'To Judith Hadley. Here is the greatest book in the world. I hope you will read it every day. Love from your friend Enid Blyton.'

Mark did some online research and found another bible with the same inscription was found in a bookshop in Ipswich in 2019.

"I presume she had a few to give out as presents," he added.

The bible is currently on display in the shop in a glass case and is for sale for £325.

"Whatever money it fetches is for the charity," said Mark, "As a business if we can help with anything like this we're more than happy to do so. [The bible] has has a lot of attention, it's in good condition.

"That's the beauty of collectables and antiques, you never know what's going to turn up, it's always worth checking."