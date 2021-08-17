Equestrian Shops Near Me: Where to find horse grooming products in North Yorkshire

A horse. (Pic credit: Mark Bickerdike)

With centuries of carefully cultivated agricultural history, North Yorkshire is never short on equestrian retailers.

Below are six shops dedicated to equestrian products for riders and their horses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Millbry Hill, Stokesley

The retail store is part of the historical group, Armstrong Richardson, which was founded in 1925. The warehouse houses more than 12,000 products and was rebranded to Millbry Hill in 2009. It has been rated four and a half stars on Google.

Fox Saddlers, Wetherby

Located in the Yorkshire market town, this shop was established more than 100 years ago and carries a wide range of equestrian grooming goods, as well as a variety of country clothing and footwear for riders. It has been rated four and a half stars on Google.

Robinsons Equestrian, Malton

Robinsons is part of the Brandsby Agricultural Trading Association (BATA Group) and has two more branches in Yorkshire, Beverley and York. BATA was founded in 1894 and Robinsons has been rated four and a half stars on Google.

Wm McIvor & Son, Northallerton

The family-run business has been selling essential equestrian products since the 1970s. The shop is owned by John McIvor, Lee Atkinson and equestrian expert, Carol Easton. It is open between 8:30am and 5:30pm weekdays and on Saturday until 12pm. It has been rated five stars on Google.

Equikidz, Thirsk

This shop is dedicated for youngsters learning how to ride horses. The shop is made up of a team of equestrian experts, who can assist you with any equestrian-related questions. Along with new products, the shop also offers secondhand goods and can offer 10% off of the new clothes when your child has outgrown their old ones.

Premier Equestrian, Scarborough