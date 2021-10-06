Ex-airmen lay their standard to rest in poignant ceremony at Yorkshire Air Museum

Members of the White Rose Air Crew Association laying their standard to rest. Picture: James Hardisty

Around 20 remaining members of the association took part in the event.

The service on Monday was led by Yorkshire Air Museum Honorary Chaplain, the Rev Charles ‘Taff’ Morgan MBE RAF (Rtd), who was in RAF Service as a navigator on Tornado GR4 aircraft before becoming an RAF chaplain and ordained chaplain, going on to become vicar of Elvington parish.

Ian Richardson, head of memorial and heritage at the museum, said: “Post Second World War, many squadrons and other branches of RAF service, such as the air gunners, formed associations where their members could join together in friendship and unity, to remember and honour the many colleagues who had made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation.

"These all had colourful flags, standards, under which the members would gather to parade in many services of remembrance, annual gatherings and service events. The standards are powerful symbols of this comradeship and remembrance.”

Through the passage of time, these associations inevitably dwindle in number until they no longer become viable and it is at this point that members seek to lay their standards to rest.

A spokesperson for the Air Museum said they were “truly honoured” their location had been chosen as the place to lay the standard.

