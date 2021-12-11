Famous clock at Terry's of York to mark time once more after 'deft detective work' to track down working pieces

Now, following some “deft detective work” to search out pieces from its original era, the vast working mechanism of the clock itself has been brought back into order once more.

It will be a year before hands swing into action on what is known to locals as York’s ‘kitchen clock’, as work continues with developers the PJ Livesey Group to transform its tower setting.

But it brings to a close an intense search over several years, which saw specialists, enthusiasts and horologists nationwide, working together to track down each tiny piece.

Some were found through poring over auction catalogues, while others were traced through tip-offs as word of mouth spread about the scale of the vast search.

To complex projects manager Martin Butchers, of commissioned experts Smith of Derby, this is a moment of “immense satisfaction”, that he hopes will prove a “proud day”.

He said: “This has been an amazing project that has required not just all our skills but some deft detective work by the team. It has been quite a challenge but the excitement when one of us managed to track down a part was huge, and the day we put everything back together was quite momentous for everyone involved.”

Known as Terry’s Chocolate Works, the factory was once one of York’s proudest institutions, turning out familiar favourites such as Terry’s Chocolate Orange and Terry’s All Gold.

The site closed in 2005, with developers PJ Livesey Group converting the original factory building into apartments, and now working on the Grade ll listed tower to create 21 unique homes which will offered for sale with Savills in York in the New Year.

The clock face, etched with the words ‘Terry’s York’, has already been reinstalled with distinctive dials lifted back into place. But inside, the intricate working mechanism was missing.

This is what Mr Butchers describes as a “Waiting Train Clock”, powered by an electrical impulse from a master clock, and while visionary for its time, was already falling from use by the 1940s.

Replacement parts had to be found from its original era and the same maker – Gents of Leicester – from low-voltage warning bells to a ‘trickle charger’, with all but some joints and rods secured.

As well as reaching out to clock enthusiasts nationwide, Mr Butchers said teams had spent hours scouring the internet, looking through brochures and following up leads.

He said: “The furthest we went for a tiny, though crucial part, was to Brighton.

“The mechanism is now all complete and being safely stored waiting for the day it can be installed and the clock can once again mark time for York.”

The clock will be calibrated online, using five satellites, and this means that once in action it will automatically adjust to time changes through the year.

Mr Butchers said: “You can’t have a public clock like this set from someone’s wonky watch.”

Georgina Lynch, managing director of PJ Livesey, said: “Terry’s is so much part of the history of York and the clock tower is such a landmark that it will be a significant moment when the clock is working once again.

“It is huge tribute to the team from Smith of Derby that we have reached this point and to our teams who are now working on the building to create some truly lovely homes. Without this new use there was a danger of the buildings falling into decay so it will be lovely to see the tower lived in and loved just like the neighbouring factory building.”

