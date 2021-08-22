HomeFerrybridge Power Station demolition: Pictures show moment the chimneys came crashing downThese pictures show the moment the huge chimneys at Ferrybridge Power Station come crashing down.By Jonathan PritchardSunday, 22nd August 2021, 2:42 pm The moment the chimneys came downThe chimneys were demolished alongside a main boiler house in the centre of the site. (All pictures by Simon Hulme)How the power station looked before the demolition Sign up to our daily newsletterThe i newsletter cut through the noiseSign upThanks for signing up!Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.Submitting...The chimneys come crashing down, throwing a huge cloud of smoke into the air.Scores of people gathered to witness the moment the chimneys came downThe demolition blew a huge cloud of smoke into the skyThe blowdown was the latest in a number of demolitions at the site in recent years.The demolition saw the chimneys fall to the sideThe demolition proved to be an impressive spectacle for those who came out to see it.Residents watched the moment the iconic chimneys were demolished.