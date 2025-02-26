Flying Scotsman in Yorkshire 2025: Visitors will get to 'climb aboard' iconic heritage train as it returns to York museum this year
What started as one of Sir Nigel Gresley’s A1 class of locomotives became one of the most famous locomotives in the world.
The Flying Scotsman was built in 1923 at Doncaster Works which cost £7,944 and was officially the first locomotive to reach 100mph and to circumnavigate the world.
It first went into service on February 24, 1923, making this year its 102nd birthday and was used by the London and North Eastern Railway (LNER) at the time.
It was given its name when it was picked to appear at the British Empire Exhibition in London which made the locomotive famous.
It hauled the first ever non-stop London to Edinburgh service on May 1 that year, which reduced the journey time to eight hours.
The National Railway Museum has owned the Flying Scotsman since 2004 and will now be displayed there in April this year.
Press and PR manager at National Railway Museum, James Rose, said: “The Flying Scotsman will be on display at the National Railway Museum from 5 – 20 April 2025.
“It will be on static display within our Flying Scotsman Story exhibition in North Shed and will not be ticketed separately – visitors who want to see the engine just need standard free museum entry (we encourage people to book in advance via the website to avoid disappointment – the museum will be very busy at Easter).
“Visitors will be able to ‘climb aboard’ by accessing the platform that goes between footplate and tender.”
