The iconic Flying Scotsman will return to the North Yorkshire Moors Railway this autumn.

The locomotive No. 60103 Flying Scotsman is scheduled to run a series of special services throughout October and November 2025.

Alongside with the National Railway Museum and Northern Steam Operations Ltd, these special services will operate between October 25 and 29 and November 1 and 5 and 8 and 12, 2025, as part of the nationwide Railway 200 celebrations.

Rail and history enthusiasts and families alike can book their seats on this unique experience, a nostalgic return journey between Grosmont and Pickering.

The Flying Scotsman. (Pic credit: Locomotion Shildon / North Yorkshire Moors Railway)

Flying Scotsman was built in 1923 and made history as the first UK steam locomotive to officially reach 100mph. A symbol of British railway engineering, it has captivated generations and most recently carried King Charles III along the same NYMR route in 2023.

Visitors can pre-book seats for a return journey, with departures at 8.45am, 11.40am, or 3pm for roughly two hours 35 minutes of immersive steam travel.

Other non-seat-allocated services between Pickering, Grosmont and Whitby hauled by different locomotives will be running on these dates and visitors are welcome to board these services with a valid Flying Scotsman ticket.

Tickets for the journey begin at £54.50 per person and with the donation fare, the NYMR can claim Gift Aid for every £1 donated to receive an extra 25p from HMRC which will go towards the ongoing preservation of the much-loved heritage railway.

Visitors who choose the donation fare will receive a £9 voucher to spend in the station shop or tearoom. An early bird offer is available - for those who book before August 31 there will be a 10 per cent discount.

You can enjoy a variety of refreshments at Pickering, Goathland and Grosmont stations, with onboard snacks and drinks served onboard. The station shops will stock a selection of Flying Scotsman-themed souvenirs, including memorabilia.

CEO of the North Yorkshire Moors Railway, Laura Strangeway, said: “We’re proud to welcome Flying Scotsman back to the NYMR as part of Railway 200.

“This is a unique opportunity for visitors to step back in time and experience the golden age of rail travel in one of the UK’s most breathtaking landscapes.

“It’s a celebration of our past and a moment to inspire future generations of railway enthusiasts.”