Fountains Abbey seeks a Head Gardener for the first time in 45 years to continue 900-year legacy

Yorkshire’s Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal is seeking a Head Gardener for the first time in 45 years.

The successful applicant will be the driving force behind continuing John and William Aislabie’s vision - and the role is perfect for candidates with an appreciation of 19th century English Landscape gardening.

It will be their responsibility to “continue to bring the history, nature and beauty of the landscape of the World Heritage Site to life,” the team at the beloved landmark posted on Twitter.

Fountains Abbey and the Studley Royal Water Garden

Fountains was founded in 1132 and became one of the richest monasteries in England until it was dissolved by King Henry VIII in 1539.

In 1768 the abbey lands were purchased by William Ainslabie, owner of the adjacent Studley Royal estate, who then developed the water gardens.

This prestigious position - which will involve a combination of technical knowledge and artistry - comes with a salary of around £40,000.

Perks include free entry to all National Trust properties for the successful candidate, as well as their children and one guest.

“The eighteenth-century designed landscape of Studley Royal including the ruins of Fountains Abbey, is a place of enduring beauty representing over 800 years of human ambition, design, and achievement,” the job advert notes.

“The Head Gardener role is part of this continued story - it is a key leadership role and the driving force behind long-term horticultural delivery.”

The ideal candidate will already have experience as a Head Gardener or Assistant Head Gardener, will be able to call on a broad knowledge of plants, and will understand how the garden functions as a work of art.

Once in the role they will be required to “lead for horticultural excellence” and be responsible for managing a team, and providing the vision and leadership needed to continue the conservation and development of the whole garden.

A huge number of visitors will see the new Head Gardener’s vision come to life - Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal is one of the top five most visited properties in the National Trust.