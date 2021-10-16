1. Fossil hunting
The Yorkshire coast has a collection of breath-taking cliffs and bays that date all the way back to the Jurassic period, where you can no doubt find some fascinating fossils. Staithes, Runswick, Robin Hood’s Bay, Boggle Hole and Saltburn all have fantastic spots where you and your family can go hunting fossils, some of these treasures are millions of years old.
Photo: Jackie Turley
2. National Science & Media Museum
In the centre of Bradford, families can discover the innovative world of science, culture and how technologies impact their lives. With galleries and exhibitions, visitors can investigate and honour photography, film, television, animation, video games and sound technologies.
Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
3. Streetlife Museum
Located in Hull, this museum takes you on a journey through streets that date back 200 years. You can enjoy the sights, sounds and smells of these ancient streets and learn all about their rich history.
Photo: Bruce Rollinson
4. Cow and Calf Rocks
On Ilkley Moor, the Cow and Calf Rocks are large rock formations which include an outcrop and boulder, known as Hangingstone Rocks; the rocks are made out of millstone grit and varied sandstone. This place is perfect for families who love to climb rocks and those who love to wander and take in the sights.
Photo: Bruce Rollinson