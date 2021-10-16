National Science and Media Museum. (Pic credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe)
Free things to do in Yorkshire with the family - from Wakefield Museum to fossil hunting on the Yorkshire coast

Not every family day out has to cost you an arm and a leg.

By Liana Jacob
Saturday, 16th October 2021, 10:42 am

Whether you would like to go fossil hunting somewhere on the Yorkshire coast or learn all about media and technology at the National Science and Media Museum, there is plenty to do with your family without having to spend a penny.

We have put together a list of 10 unique places in Yorkshire you can visit.

1. Fossil hunting

The Yorkshire coast has a collection of breath-taking cliffs and bays that date all the way back to the Jurassic period, where you can no doubt find some fascinating fossils. Staithes, Runswick, Robin Hood’s Bay, Boggle Hole and Saltburn all have fantastic spots where you and your family can go hunting fossils, some of these treasures are millions of years old.

Photo: Jackie Turley

2. National Science & Media Museum

In the centre of Bradford, families can discover the innovative world of science, culture and how technologies impact their lives. With galleries and exhibitions, visitors can investigate and honour photography, film, television, animation, video games and sound technologies.

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

3. Streetlife Museum

Located in Hull, this museum takes you on a journey through streets that date back 200 years. You can enjoy the sights, sounds and smells of these ancient streets and learn all about their rich history.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

4. Cow and Calf Rocks

On Ilkley Moor, the Cow and Calf Rocks are large rock formations which include an outcrop and boulder, known as Hangingstone Rocks; the rocks are made out of millstone grit and varied sandstone. This place is perfect for families who love to climb rocks and those who love to wander and take in the sights.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

