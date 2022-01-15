From smugglers' coves to search and rescue drones - how HM Coastguard has innovated over 200 years

As today marks the 200th anniversary of Her Majesty’s Coastguard, efforts of those involved are to be commemorated.

Since those early days, when the first excisemen in heavy boats were chased from Robin Hood’s Bay to the boom of musket fire, much has changed for coastguard teams.

Today’s service sees 3,500 volunteers in 310 teams across the UK, which are supported by 10 search and rescue helicopters.

Waves crash over South Bay near The Spa in Scarborough as the Coastguard patrols the area. Image: Richard Ponter.

There have been “inconceivable” advances in technology, making for greater communications, as well as drone options which are to be “key” in search and rescue.

'Backbone of maritime sector'

Paying tribute to teams’ tireless efforts, in places like the Humber and Whitby, maritime minister Robert Courts said: “I am immensely proud and humbled by the continued dedication and professionalism from the staff and volunteers which ensures everyone’s safety on our shores and around our coast.

“HM Coastguard is the backbone of our maritime sector and the nation is indebted to its incredible workforce which continues to deliver an exceptional service.”

HM Coastguard was first set up to combat smuggling in the 18th century, amid a boom in trade on the black market as medieval taxes were imposed on imports and exports.

It is estimated that half the tea drunk in the Britain was illegally imported, and Robin Hood’s Bay was seen as a safe haven with its warren of steep streets and a maze of secret tunnels.

By the 18th century, smuggling was rife, as tea, tobacco and spirits were traded, and it was said that a bale of silk could travel to the top of Robin Hood’s Bay without leaving houses.

Officials, small in number and aboard slower sea vessels, faced a mighty challenge against free-traders’ armed fleets, and the boom of gunfire was said to often echo over the bay.

In 1809, the Board of Customs formed the first Preventative Water Guard, with boats patrolling bays and coves around the country before it was placed under the Treasury in 1816.

In January 15, 1822, it was returned to the Board of Customs, with minutes declaring it should be called “Coast Guard”, marking the ‘birth certificate’ of HM Coastguard.

Innovating

Innovation continues, the service said today. There has been a £175m upgrade to radio networks, with the introduction of electric vehicles. Through the pandemic, coastguard teams lent aid to the NHS, attended the G7 and COP26 summit, and have supported emergency services at floods or major incidents inland.

Claire Hughes, Coastguard director, said: “When you look at how we started and where we are now, it’s easy to celebrate the innovation and development that can be seen throughout the service.

“And yet we are far more proud of the people, the volunteers and the staff who, throughout two centuries, have continued to strive to keep people safe at the coast and out at sea.

“We always have and always will respond to those in distress.”

Celebrations

Coastguard Teams nationwide are today to mark the 200th anniversary of the service dedicated to saving lives at sea.

Some 200 throwlines - part of the standard lifesaving kit - will be cast by coastguards around the country as a symbol of the service’s dedication.

Ms Hughes, director of the service said: “While this milestone is an opportunity for us to look back with pride on what we’ve achieved, we have always looked to the future, and I’m proud that we continue to look for ways in which to improve and save lives.

“I’m proud of the commitment, the dedication and selfless sacrifice, and I’m proud of how the service has developed and continues to do so.”

