'Gaudy' shop front to be returned to original 19th Century frontage

The shop front of 57 Darley Street, in Bradford, which is currently used as a fireworks store, is unrecognisable from the 19th Century frontage of the original store – which lies within the Bradford City Centre Conservation Area.

Recent years have seen calls from groups such as Bradford Civic Society for the city’s heritage shops to be restored to their more traditional appearance, and for modern signage to be removed.

A planning application by Jmail Assets Limited submitted earlier this year called for the conversion of the upper three floors of 57 Darley Street into three flats, and a restoration of the shop front.

The shop at 57 Darley Street

A previous application to convert the upper floors into flats was approved in 2017, but has since expired.

The street was once Bradford’s busiest shopping street, and the top section is still home to rows of Victorian shop buildings, although many have had modern frontages introduced.

The application said: “The current shop front is to be removed, including the thin masonry cladding panels that currently sit to either side of the opening within the existing, original sandstone pilasters defining the extent of the commercial frontage at street level.

“A new shop front will be installed that follows the principles and proportions of the original Victorian shopfronts along Darley Street.”